Lois June Cheatham... daughter, sister, wife, aunt, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend... passed from this life and gained her heavenly reward September 11, 2019. Services will be 11 A.M. Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, Il. with J. Kent Hickerson officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, Il. Visitation will be 10 to 11 A.M. Monday, September 16, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Little Galilee Christian Assembly or Harbor Light Hospice.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 14, 2019