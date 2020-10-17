1/1
LOIS L. SAVINO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LOIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Lois L. Savino, nee Johnson, 91, an original homeowner in Elk Grove Village, passed away October 14, 2020 at Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence. Lois was the beloved wife of Paul A. for 71 years; loving mother of Michelle (Duane) Baldwin, and Stephen (Dawn) Savino; cherished grandmother of Karyn and Emilee Baldwin, Dan and Nick Savino. A visitation will be held Monday, October 19, from 3 to 9 p.m. with a chapel service on Tuesday, at 10 a.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Interment at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. For more information, 847-640-0566 or www.grovememorialchapel.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Service
10:00 AM
Grove Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved