ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Lois L. Savino, nee Johnson, 91, an original homeowner in Elk Grove Village, passed away October 14, 2020 at Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence. Lois was the beloved wife of Paul A. for 71 years; loving mother of Michelle (Duane) Baldwin, and Stephen (Dawn) Savino; cherished grandmother of Karyn and Emilee Baldwin, Dan and Nick Savino. A visitation will be held Monday, October 19, from 3 to 9 p.m. with a chapel service on Tuesday, at 10 a.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Interment at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. For more information, 847-640-0566 or www.grovememorialchapel.com
