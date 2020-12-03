HUNTLEY - Lois Lillian Long (nee Tagtmeier) 91, died peacefully on November 30, 2020 at White Oaks/Heritage Woods in Huntley. Lois was born September 3, 1929 in Evanston to parents William and Laura (nee Jaacks) Tagtmeier. Lois grew up on the East Maine Jaacks farm in Des Plaines (now Golf Mill) where her parents owned and operated the East Maine Market. She attended Maine High School and studied business and music at Elmhurst University. While working a summer internship at Ridgewood Cemetery in Des Plaines, Lois met Melvin Long, and they married on September 15, 1950. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this past September. Lois and Mel moved from McHenry to Huntley in 2004 and have been members of Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church since 2005. Lois is survived by her beloved husband, Melvin Long; her children, Diane (Thomas) Van Antwerp, and Daniel Long; her grandchildren, Tom Van Antwerp, Reverend Paul Van Antwerp, Laura (Jeff) Kienzler, Tanya (Nick) Traylor, Dr. Daniel (Brittney) Long, Stephanie (Justin) Epling, and Derek Long; her 15 great-grandchildren; her six great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Richard Long; her granddaughter, Krystal Long; her great-grandson, Brandon Traylor; and her brothers, William (Jene) Tagtmeier, and Lt. Roy Tagtmeier. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Visiting Angels (Sally), White Oaks, and Kindred Hospice, as well as to their church family at Shepherd of the Prairie. Cremation will be private at DeFiore Funeral Home. A memorial service is being planned for a later date at Ridgewood Cemetery and will be officiated by her grandson, Reverend Paul Van Antwerp. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lois's name can be made to Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church, 10805 Main Street, Huntley, IL 60142. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
.