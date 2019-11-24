|
Lois M. Anderson, 87, of Arlington Heights, formerly of Rolling Meadows for 45 years, passed away peacefully Nov. 16, 2019. She joins her beloved husband, Harry, in their Eternal Home. She was born Nov. 15, 1932 in Deadwood, SD. Lois and Harry married in 1953 and settled in Rolling Meadows on School Drive in 1959. They were very active in their Methodist Church for many years. Lois drove a bus for Clearbrook Center and enjoyed the time with the clients. She was also a Camp Fire Girls leader. She loved cheering for her grandchildren at their basketball games. She and Harry enjoyed several wonderful trips and kept in touch with old friends. Lois was the loving wife of the late Harry Anderson; mother to Curtis and Nancy; mother-in-law to Jan; proud grandmother to Craig and Becky. She is survived by a dear sister-in-law, Dorothy; and her nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Rose Larson; and brother, Lloyd. Visitation and service well be held Sunday, Dec 1, at First United Methodist Church of Arlington Heights, 1903 E. Euclid Ave. Visitation beginning at 11:30 am, service at 1pm. Interment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis SD, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First United Methodist Church, 1903 E. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights, IL 60004 or Honor Flight Chicago at www.honorflightchicago.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 24, 2019