ANTIOCH - Lois M. (nee Bonner) Doolittle, age 95 of Antioch, IL, passed away on May 31, 2019. She was born at home on the Bonner Farm, now known as Heritage Farm, in Millburn, IL on July 26, 1923. She was the daughter of J. Gordon and Mabel Bonner. Lois was a graduate of Antioch High School, class of 1940. She attended Lake County College of Commerce and was employed in the office of The American Can Company for eight years. Following her marriage, she worked with her husband on their farm. Lois was a lifelong member of Millburn Congregational United Church of Christ. She was a Sunday school teacher for many years, a charter member of MYLO club and a member of the Ladies Aid Society. She was also a member of the Lake County Farm Bureau. She was a bus driver for Hickory Grade School, the last one-room school in Lake County. Lois married Russell E. Doolittle on October 12, 1946 at Millburn Congregational UCC Church in Millburn, IL. Russell and Lois owned and operated a dairy farm in Antioch, IL. She is survived by three children; Thomas (Lynn) Doolittle, Gary Doolittle, and Marcia Doolittle, all of Antioch, IL.; son in law, Kenneth Foster of Wales, WI; four grandsons, James (Jenne) Doolittle, Richard (Brenda) Doolittle, Russell (Kelli) Foster, Andrew (Courtney) Foster; five great grandchildren, Avery, Sadie, Sutton, Greyson, Asher; and sister in law, Barbara Doolittle Salmeron. In addition, she is survived by eight nieces and nephews. Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Russell, on March 22, 2001; daughter, Janice Foster, brother, Howard (Shorty) Bonner; sisters in law, Marjorie (Ray) Baethke, Mildred Bonner, Nancy Bonner; and nephew, Bruce Bonner. Funeral services will be held at 11:30AM at Millburn Congregational UCC on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 with a visitation beginning at 9:00AM, Interment will follow at Millburn Cemetery, Old Mill Creek, IL. Arrangements were entrusted to the Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, 1055 Main St. Antioch IL 60002. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Millburn Congregational UCC, 19073 W. Grass Lake Road, Lake Villa, IL 60046. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 3, 2019