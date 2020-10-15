Lois M. Mousel, 86, of Elgin, passed away October 9, 2020. She was born June 13, 1934 in Humphrey, NE, the daughter of Victor and Elizabeth German. Lois enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and will be deeply missed. She was a member of St. Laurence Catholic Church, Elgin. Surviving are her 5 daughters; Vicki (Dale) Pray, Terri Mousel, Cathy (Bob) Parsons, Jacki Shulick and Julie (Frank) Podgorny; ten grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and a sister, Marian Marty, She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lyle, on July 17, 2016, her daughter in law, Kathy Filis, and 2 brothers, Mark and Ralph German. A Celebration of Life will held at a future date. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, is assisting the family. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
