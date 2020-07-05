Lois Margery Cartwright, age 91, died peacefully in her sleep on Monday May 11, 2020. She was born June 29, 1928 to Elmer and Elaine Paul of Chicago. Lois was raised on the Northwest side of Chicago, graduating from Steinmetz High School and Wright Junior College. Lois married James Cartwright, Sr. on September 17, 1949 who predeceased her in 2007. He was her best friend for over 60 years. They made their home in Palatine since 1956 where they raised four sons. Their residence was always active, where neighbors became friends and children played from yard to yard. Dinner was at 6 p.m. sharp every night, no excuses! She was an incredible cook and a welcoming hostess - it was a privilege to attend an event at her home. It became a neighborhood routine for the adults to gather for a short time at five p.m. daily as the children played, for a libation, good conversation and laughter before their evening meals. Friends would often join in - everyone was welcome! You didn't need an invitation; you automatically became part of the family. Lois was a member of the Methodist Church in Palatine. She was a firm supporter of locally owned Palatine businesses and for many years devoted her time to the Palatine Chamber of Commerce. She also assisted her husband in the family owned Pitman News Agency and Snap Photo where their children began their working careers. Once a month, beginning in Grade School, Lois gathered with a group of her childhood friends for lunch. "Club" was a tradition started in the mid 1940's and continued until they were all well into their 80's. Lois never missed this event. Lois is survived by her children, James Jr. and Rick of Palatine; David (Suzanne) of Rolling Meadows; Michael (Michelle 'Mickey') of Cary; grandsons, Ryan (Kelly), Justin (Jennifer), and Kyle (Lindsey) Cartwright and granddaughter, Lauren Kochanski (Chris); great-grandchildren, Carson, Austin, Kate, Sophie, Sadie, Evan and Leah. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Sr., daughter-in-law, Laurie and; brother, Keith Paul (Doreen). Whether you knew her as Wife, Mom, Gramma, Great-Gramma, Sister, Friend or Neighbor, Lois left an impression on your heart. The world has lost a lovely woman who will be deeply missed.







