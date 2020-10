BARRINGTON - Lois Marie Lorenz, of McHenry, formerly of Barrington, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born April 19, 1930 in Chicago, the daughter of the late John Enzenbacher and Dorothy Barney; and sister of the late John Enzenbacher and the late Doris Gianotti and Carol (Fred) Lode. For the full obituary and to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.