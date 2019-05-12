In Loving Memory of Lois Mary Ann Dingman Whispers from Earth: Sweetheart, our calendar is reminding us of three important dates. Today, May 12th, Mother's Day. Happy Mother's Day, Cookie. May 15th, your 89th Birthday. Happy Birthday, Darling. June 26th, ten full years with Jesus Christ. This is very hard to believe. My life has never been the same without your love. You are very special, precious and loved by all of us. our thanks to Jesus Christ for putting our arms around each other for 44 beautiful years. God gave me the most wonderful Blessing ever. He let you be the answer to my prayer. And now, Honey, have a beautiful Mother's Day and Birthday and give my love to our family and relatives celebrating with you. My love, baby, is forever. God Bless every one. Your loving husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary