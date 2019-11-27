|
In Loving Memory of Lois Mary Ann Dingman Whispers from Earth: Sweetheart, it is hard for me to believe that you will be spending your eleventh Christmas with Jesus Christ. Life without you is very unpleasant and lonely. I miss you so much baby, you are very special, precious and loved by all of us. And now Darling, it is that time of year to wish you, both of our parents, relatives and Heavenly Friends a Happy Thanksgiving, a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year filled with Peace, Faith, Hope and Love. All of you will be in our prayers this Holiday Season and throughout the coming New Year. May God Bless and keep you near us. Loves ya, Cookie. Thanks be to God. Amen! Your loving husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 27, 2019