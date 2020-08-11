1/
PALATINE - The visitation for Lois May Delmas (nee Wojtynek), 88, of Palatine since 1952, will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Highway, Palatine, IL 60067. The funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 15th, at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine. Interment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Lois was born May 4, 1932 in Chicago, and she passed away August 8, 2020 in Buffalo Grove. Lois was the beloved wife of the late Edward F. Delmas; loving mother of Linda (Fred) Winterer, Susan (Larry) Hoehler, Edward F. Delmas Jr. and Nancy (John) Wysocki; loving grandmother of Genevieve Wysocki; loving great-grandmother of Jayce Hoth; dear daughter of the late Elbert and Helen (nee Mileski) Wojtynek; fond sister of the late Robert Wojtynek, Mary (Gerald) Ginter, Donald Wojtynek; sister-in-law of Joann Wojtynek; and also surviving many nieces and nephews and cousins. Lois was a 3 time past president of the Palatine American Legion Post 690 Auxiliary. She was a former Red Hat member. She loved her crafts, music and cooking. For information, call the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services, Palatine, at 847-358-7411, or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 11, 2020.
