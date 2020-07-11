1/1
LOIS (MARCHEL) MILLER
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LOIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois (Marchel) Miller, 87, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Azura Memory Care, Kenosha, WI. Born Dec. 7, 1932, in Chicago, the daughter of the late Howard and Edna (Bergman) Beadell. Lois married Harry Miller and he preceded her in death on Dec. 29, 2008. Lois worked many years as secretary to the Librarian at the Des Plaines Public Library before retiring. Member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Des Plaines, and choir member from 1965-1995. Also served as President and Secretary of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League and the Finance Committee. Survivors include her children, Daniel (Sharee) Marchel and Lisa (Mark) Lendvay; grandchildren, Megan, Nicole and Nathan Lendvay; stepchildren, Deborah Schoenrock and her son, Justin, James (Debra) Miller, and their daughters, Christina and Stefanie, and Barbara Miller; nieces and nephews, Curt (Anne) Beadell, Lynne (John) Fiertag, Lynda Zielinski, Larry (Wendy) Marchel, Lon (Hillary) Marchel, and Lauren (Steve) Andjewski; she was also a great-aunt to many more. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva St., Racine, WI. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer's Association, appreciated. Info, Proko Funeral Home & Crematory, Kenosha, 262-654-3533 or online memorial book at www.prokofuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 654-3533
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved