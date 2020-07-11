Lois (Marchel) Miller, 87, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Azura Memory Care, Kenosha, WI. Born Dec. 7, 1932, in Chicago, the daughter of the late Howard and Edna (Bergman) Beadell. Lois married Harry Miller and he preceded her in death on Dec. 29, 2008. Lois worked many years as secretary to the Librarian at the Des Plaines Public Library before retiring. Member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Des Plaines, and choir member from 1965-1995. Also served as President and Secretary of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League and the Finance Committee. Survivors include her children, Daniel (Sharee) Marchel and Lisa (Mark) Lendvay; grandchildren, Megan, Nicole and Nathan Lendvay; stepchildren, Deborah Schoenrock and her son, Justin, James (Debra) Miller, and their daughters, Christina and Stefanie, and Barbara Miller; nieces and nephews, Curt (Anne) Beadell, Lynne (John) Fiertag, Lynda Zielinski, Larry (Wendy) Marchel, Lon (Hillary) Marchel, and Lauren (Steve) Andjewski; she was also a great-aunt to many more. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva St., Racine, WI. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
, appreciated. Info, Proko Funeral Home & Crematory, Kenosha, 262-654-3533 or online memorial book at www.prokofuneralhome.com
.