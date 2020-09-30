Lois Rathbun Taylor, 90, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 in Fort Wayne. She was born in Elmhurst, IL to the late Louis and Amy Rathbun. Lois is survived by her husband, M. Eugene Taylor of New Haven, IN; children, Polly Taylor of Indianapolis, IN, and Jeffrey Taylor (and wife NooRi) of Guangzhou, China; two granddaughters, Maya and Lihn; siblings, Pearl Rathbun of Bloomingdale, IL, Judith Somerville of Lansing, MI, and Virginia O'Brien of Glendale Heights, IL. Lois was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond Rathbun and John Rathbun. Lois was a faithful and dedicated wife and mother and a loving and giving friend to many. Lois and her husband served as missionaries to Japan with SEND International for many years before retiring in Indiana. A memorial service for Lois will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at College Church, 332 E. Seminary Avenue, Wheaton, Illinois, 60187. Visitation will be one hour prior from 2:00 PM.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store