CARPENTERSVILLE - Lois "Elaine" Reichenbach, 84, passed away on March 1, 2019, in Wonder Lake, IL, at her daughter's home, surrounded by family. Elaine was born in East St. Louis, IL on Jan. 5, 1935 to Claribel Warren and Daniel Nichols. She married her high school sweetheart, Jerry Dwain Reichenbach on June 25, 1951. He preceded her in death March 2006, after 54½ years of marriage. Together they had 6 children: Debra Jensen of Wonder Lake, IL, Steven Reichenbach (deceased), Jefferey Reichenbach of Hebron, IL, Julie Reichenbach of Rockford, IL, Jerry (Diana) Reichenbach of Cedar Rapids, IA and George (Tara) of Warsaw IN. Elaine has one sister Joyce (Jim) Beasley of Centralia, IL. Elaine enjoyed time with her grandchildren: Elaine Godfrey, Christina (Chuck) Yates, Jerry (Casey) Reichenbach, CharLee Godfrey, Timothy (Lanie) Reichenbach, Michelle Reichenbach, Spring Lawyer, James Ellis, Jerry Reichenbach Jr. (deceased), Chairdie Lawyer, Shana Lawyer, Trisha Reichenbach, Kaitlyn Smith, Alexandria, Brittany, Morgan, Madison and Georgie Reichenbach. Elaine and Jerry also had 36 great-grandchildren. Elaine attended Willow Creek Church. She was also a member of the Lois Club of Illinois. She worked for Windridge Memorial Park for 30 years as a burial counselor. A Celebration of her life will be held on Friday, March 22, at 12:30 pm, with a service at 2:30pm at Willow Creek, South Barrington. Burial will be immediately following at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary, IL 60013. Memorials may be made to the family.