Lona O'Brien ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Lona O'Brien was born August 3, 1949 in Chicago to Edward and Lona (nee Crowell) Waters. She died January 15, 2020 at Illinois Cancer Specialist in Des Plaines. She was devoted to her family. Her grandchildren, nieces and nephews meant the world to her. Lona is survived by her husband Tim O'Brien; her daughters Kelly (Paul) McCann and Brandy (Rick) Di Vito; her grandchildren Colleen, Kaitlyn, Timmy, Sabrina, Erin, Ricky, Michael, Patrick and Johnny; her sister Fran (Mark) Neamand and by many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by siblings Ronald Lang, Melody Bober and Helen Waters. Memorial visitation Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the time of memorial service at 11:00 AM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (4 blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 24, 2020