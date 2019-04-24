Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
(847) 891-2900
Resources
More Obituaries for LONNIE CUYK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LONNIE P. VAN CUYK


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LONNIE P. VAN CUYK Obituary
SCHAUMBURG - Funeral Services for Lonnie P. Van Cuyk, 71, will be held Friday, April 26 at 10:00am at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, 1185 W. Algonquin Rd., Palatine. Born May 26, 1947 in Canada, he passed away peacefully April 17, 2019 in Hoffman Estates. Lonnie had a 4th degree black belt in Taekwondo. He was the adoring husband of 43 years to the late Linda (nee McGarry); loving father of Beth Stoddard, John (Sara) and Matthew (Elisabeth); proud grandfather of Jack and Ryan; beloved brother of John; cherished son of the late John and the late Josephine (nee Vanderhoeven); best friend of William Sarley; fond uncle and friend to many. He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. Funeral arrangements entrusted at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care. For information, call 847-891-2900 or for guestbook visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now