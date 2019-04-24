|
SCHAUMBURG - Funeral Services for Lonnie P. Van Cuyk, 71, will be held Friday, April 26 at 10:00am at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, 1185 W. Algonquin Rd., Palatine. Born May 26, 1947 in Canada, he passed away peacefully April 17, 2019 in Hoffman Estates. Lonnie had a 4th degree black belt in Taekwondo. He was the adoring husband of 43 years to the late Linda (nee McGarry); loving father of Beth Stoddard, John (Sara) and Matthew (Elisabeth); proud grandfather of Jack and Ryan; beloved brother of John; cherished son of the late John and the late Josephine (nee Vanderhoeven); best friend of William Sarley; fond uncle and friend to many. He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. Funeral arrangements entrusted at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care. For information, call 847-891-2900 or for guestbook visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 24, 2019