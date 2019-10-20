|
Loraine Louise Gohr, age 90, passed away on September 19, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was born in Chicago, Illinois to George and Vera Pfister on February 12, 1929. Loraine is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Gohr. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Reale, her husband, Basil, and stepsons Daniel Gohr, his wife Barbara, and Kenneth Gohr. Her grandchildren: Tony Reale, Gina LeFevour, Michelle Reale, Amanda and Elizabeth Gohr, Michael and Ryan Gohr. Great Grandchildren: Richard LeFevour, Laura Korus, Justin LeFevour and Luke McHenry Loraine lived the majority of her life in Chicago and Elgin, Illinois. She served as Altar Guild Volunteer for her church, Holy Trinity Church of Elgin, Ill. She relocated to Las Vegas in 2016. Funeral will take place on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Bluff City Cemetery, with Pastor Jeff Mikyska officiating.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 20, 2019