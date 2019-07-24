|
Lorelei A. Oliva, 67, passed away July 18, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Mario S. and Gloria (Nee Moore) Oliva; Loving sister of the late Mario T. (Marcy nee Sayerstad) Oliva and Dr. Randall (Janice nee Stober) Oliva; Adored aunt of Mario S. and Sydnie A. Oliva; Dear cousin and friend to many. Visitation will be Thursday, July 25 from 3-8pm at Oehler Funeral Home, (corner of Northwest Hwy. and Rand Rd.) in Des Plaines. Additional visitation will be Friday, July 26 at 10am until the time of funeral service at 11am at South Park Church in Park Ridge, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to The . For additional information, call 847-824-5155 or visit www.oehlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 24, 2019