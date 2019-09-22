|
|
DUNDEE - Loren Kay Bethke, 89, of Williamsburg, MI, and formerly of Dundee, IL, died Friday, September 13, 2019. Along with his wife, Helen, they owned and operated Bethke Clothiers, Inc. in Dundee for many years. He is survived by his sons, Craig and Scott and their families. His wife, Helen, preceded him in death. Please share your favorite memories of Loren by visiting his online tribute page at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com. Arrangements by Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 305 Sixth Street, Traverse City, Michigan.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 22, 2019