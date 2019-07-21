Loren "Dale" Winfrey Sr., 84, beloved husband of the late Eleanor Winfrey (nee Deiter) for 49 years. Born December 7, 1934 to Cecil and Millie Winfrey. He is survived by his sister Juanita Andrewjeski of Kennewick, WA, his daughter Lorrie (John), son Loren (Terri) and two grandsons Timothy and William. Loren, or Dale as he was known by most, was a US Army Veteran that was stationed at the Nike Missile Site in Naperville, IL where he met the love of his life, Eleanor. They were married 49 years until her death in 2010. Dale raced stock cars, loved to hunt, fish and did woodworking out of his garage. He loved to tinker. He loved all of that, but most of all, he loved his beloved Eleanor, whom he missed terribly. He's now back together with her and at peace. RIP dad. Visitation Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Williams-Woodward Funeral Home, 820 Pine St., West Chicago, IL 60185. Funeral Service Thursday 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Services conclude at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to the - DAV<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />"); }()); .gov" target="_new" rel="nofollow"> .gov. Info at www.williams-woodward.com or 630-231-1300. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 21, 2019