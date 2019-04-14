Daily Herald Obituaries
|
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
LORENZ BAUER
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
Dr. Lorenz "Larry" John Bauer, age 61, of Schaumburg, IL and Houston, TX. Beloved husband of the late Catherine A. Bauer, nee Fuchs. Loving father of Jacob (Allie) Bauer, Rebecca (Glenn Wozniak) Bauer and Matthew (fiancee Megan Hellmann) Bauer. Loving grandfather of Clare Bauer. Dear brother of Elena (Oscar) Ruiz-Diaz and Barbara (Ronald) Roberti. Loving Partner of Kathleen Craig. Lorenz was a dedicated scientist and inventor, professor and Boy Scout troop leader. Lorenz enjoyed sports, arts and learning, but most of all his family. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral prayers Wednesday at 9:15 AM at the funeral home to St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1005 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. Mass 10 AM. Interment at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Boy Scout Troop #392. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 14, 2019
