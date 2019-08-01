Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LORETTA GLAVES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LORETTA A. GLAVES


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LORETTA A. GLAVES Obituary
Loretta A. Glaves, 92, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Madison, WI. The daughter of Augustus and Mary Loomis, she was born October 18, 1926 in Mundelein, IL. She was one of 15 siblings. Loretta married Alfred Glaves on February 28, 1948. She was a former secretary to the president of the Colorado Technical Institute and a former employee of Abbott Laboratories. Loretta and Alfred lived for many years in Colorado and western Nebraska. They enjoyed traveling and exploring together. Loretta also enjoyed flowers, needlework, and donated many knitted baby caps to local hospitals. Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her 14 siblings. She is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) in Libertyville. Interment will be at Vernon Cemetery in Lincolnshire, IL. For info, 847-362-3009.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LORETTA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
Download Now