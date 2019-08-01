|
|
Loretta A. Glaves, 92, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Madison, WI. The daughter of Augustus and Mary Loomis, she was born October 18, 1926 in Mundelein, IL. She was one of 15 siblings. Loretta married Alfred Glaves on February 28, 1948. She was a former secretary to the president of the Colorado Technical Institute and a former employee of Abbott Laboratories. Loretta and Alfred lived for many years in Colorado and western Nebraska. They enjoyed traveling and exploring together. Loretta also enjoyed flowers, needlework, and donated many knitted baby caps to local hospitals. Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her 14 siblings. She is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) in Libertyville. Interment will be at Vernon Cemetery in Lincolnshire, IL. For info, 847-362-3009.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 1, 2019