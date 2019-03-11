Loretta A. Nero, a resident of Bonita Springs, Florida and Village of Lakewood passed away on March 8, 2019. Loretta, or Lorrie, was born in Chicago on July 26, 1936. Lorrie graduated from Northern Illinois Teaching College (currently known as NIU) and married her college sweetheart Jim. Lorrie and Jim resided in Des Plaines while they taught for School District 62 in Des Plaines for over 20 years. She earned her Master's degree in Computer Education and became the first Illinois teacher to request a computer for her 5th grade classroom. In 1986 Lorrie was one of the teachers selected for the first ever Golden Apple Teaching Award. Lorrie spread her passion for computer education by teaching graduate level courses for National Louis University. After she retired from teaching, Lorrie and husband Jim retired to Bonita Springs, Florida where she began her second career as a watercolor/mixed media artist. Lorrie showcased her paintings at countless art shows across southwest Florida and the Chicago suburbs. Her paintings earned her numerous awards including Best in Show at the Lake Geneva Art Festival. Lorrie is survived by Jim, her husband of 62 years, her daughter Reggie, her son John and daughter-in-law Cyndi, her sisters Rita (Mike) Briggs of Williams Bay, Wisconsin and Jeannie (Chuck) Connolly from Loveland, Colorado. Lorrie is also survived by her 5 beloved grandchildren Cameron, Justice, Colton, Avalon and Aurora. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 3-8 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway in Arlington Heights where the Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, March 14 at 11:00 AM. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum in Des Plaines. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary