LORETTA RICH
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Raymond Catholic Church
301 S I Oka Ave
Mt. Prospect, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Raymond Catholic Church
301 S I Oka Ave
Mt. Prospect, IL
View Map
LORETTA A. RICH


1943 - 2019
MOUNT PROSPECT - Loretta A. Rich, age 76, passed away September 24, 2019. Beloved wife of John Rich for 50 years. Loving mother of Collin (Jennifer) Rich and Taylor (Katie) Rich. Fond sister of 5. Proud grandmother of 5. Memorial gathering Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Raymond Catholic Church, 301 S. I-Oka Ave., Mount Prospect, IL. Luncheon will follow at Mount Prospect Country Club, 600 S. See-Gwun Ave., Mount Prospect, IL 60056 at 1:00 p.m. Cremation care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Des Plaines, IL. For information, 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 23, 2019
