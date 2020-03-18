Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
320 Vine Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
847-234-0022

LORETTA M. CONROY


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LORETTA M. CONROY Obituary
LAKE BLUFF - Loretta M. Conroy, an 88-year old resident of Lake Bluff, passed away on March 11, 2020. Her daughter and son, Patty and Dale, were present at the time of her peaceful passing. She leaves behind her daughter Patty (George) Loukas, son Dale (Tricia) Conroy; her cherished grandchildren Stacey (Simeon) Spirrison, Nick (Stephanie) Loukas, Christina (Matt) Branch, Kosta Loukas, and Vanessa (Andy) Liebovich; and she was blessed with five great-grandchildren Marianna, Thalia, Despina, Christ and Lukas. Loretta's beloved husband Nick, her parents John and Anna, and brother John and sisters Jayne and Marge preceded her in death. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews, and friends in California, Illinois, Arizona and Ohio. Loretta attended Youngstown State University with a focus on Business. She worked many jobs through the years, with the majority of the time (13 years) at California State University of Northridge. She was a secretary in the English Department typing manuscripts and exams. Loretta and Nick moved to Illinois in 2001 to be closer to her children and grandchildren. At 69 years old, she worked at US Bank in Illinois, working in the Safety Deposit Department. In semi-retirement, she worked 10 years part-time at the family-owned Cubby Bear Lincolnshire. She spent her last 3 years living at The Sheridan at Green Oaks in Lake Bluff, which gave her such joy, always complimenting her new friends and staff at this senior living facility. All services are private at this time, a public memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined. Flowers or donations can be made to the or Lynn Sage Cancer Research Foundation. For information, please call 847-234-0022 or visit www.wenbanfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LORETTA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -