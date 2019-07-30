|
|
Loretta M. Troutman, 95, passed away peacefully with hospice care on July 22, 2019, following months battling infections. Born and raised in Chicago, she was the last surviving member of the family of 9 children born to her parents, Lorenz and Elizabeth Lass, on November 20, 1923. Loretta and her husband, Ernie, were pioneers in the new suburb of Rolling Meadows when they moved there to raise their family in 1954. Loretta was active at Community Church, where she worked in the Thrift Shop, taught Sunday School, and served as President of the Women's Association. In 1986, they retired to a newly developed 55+ community, On Top of the World, in Ocala, Florida, where she bowled and square danced with Ernie. She also made and sold crafts for many years, served as Queen for her Red Hat chapter, and participated in Women of the World. Loretta wrote columns for their community newspaper regarding the activities of the Circle Squares and Crafter groups. In early 2018, Loretta moved to the newly established Bridgewater Park Assisted Living community. Just prior to her illness, she remained active with friends and embarked on a new venture, portraying Glinda the Good Witch in their radio play of the Wizard of Oz. Loretta was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Ernie. She is survived by her children: Ernie (Lee Ann), Leslie (Robert) Lupo, and her foster daughter, Patty Patala Warner; her grandchildren Nathan (Katie) Troutman, Sara (Andrew Powell) Troutman, Joshua Troutman, and Andrea (fiance Christopher Lynn) Lupo; and 4 great grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday Aug. 1st from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Community Church of Rolling Meadows, 2720 Kirchoff Rd. Rolling Meadows. Interment to follow at Mt. Emblem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Church. For info: www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 30, 2019