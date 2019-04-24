Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 529-5751
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
405 S. Rush St
Roselle, IL
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
405 S. Rush St.
Roselle, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LORETTA MIKES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LORETTA MIKES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LORETTA MIKES Obituary
ROSELLE - Visitation for Loretta Mikes (nee Siems), a lifelong resident of Roselle, will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 10:00a.m. until time of service 11:00a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 405 S. Rush St., Roselle. Interment Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Faith, family and friends were the foundation of her life. Loretta was a lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was President of the Altar Guild for many years. She was an avid golfer, playing until the age of 84. She thoroughly enjoyed her women's clubs - Bunco and Double 4 Club. She was a proud gardener and was active in her grandchildren's lives. She is the beloved wife of 75 years of Frank; loving mother of Nancy (Harold) Benware, Connie (Larry) Lokanc and Thomas (Vincenza) Mikes; cherished grandmother of William (Amy) Richardson, Stacy (Donald) Schiffner, Lance Lokanc, Luke (Amber) Lokanc and Jessica (Rudy) Means; proud great-grandmother of Clayton, Colton, Lyla, Lawson, Laramie, Weston, Brooke and Aria; 1 of 13 siblings; many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and many many friends. Arrangements by Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, Roselle, 630-529-5751.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now