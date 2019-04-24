|
|
ROSELLE - Visitation for Loretta Mikes (nee Siems), a lifelong resident of Roselle, will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 10:00a.m. until time of service 11:00a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 405 S. Rush St., Roselle. Interment Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Faith, family and friends were the foundation of her life. Loretta was a lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was President of the Altar Guild for many years. She was an avid golfer, playing until the age of 84. She thoroughly enjoyed her women's clubs - Bunco and Double 4 Club. She was a proud gardener and was active in her grandchildren's lives. She is the beloved wife of 75 years of Frank; loving mother of Nancy (Harold) Benware, Connie (Larry) Lokanc and Thomas (Vincenza) Mikes; cherished grandmother of William (Amy) Richardson, Stacy (Donald) Schiffner, Lance Lokanc, Luke (Amber) Lokanc and Jessica (Rudy) Means; proud great-grandmother of Clayton, Colton, Lyla, Lawson, Laramie, Weston, Brooke and Aria; 1 of 13 siblings; many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and many many friends. Arrangements by Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, Roselle, 630-529-5751.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 24, 2019