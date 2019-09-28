|
GURNEE - Loretta R. "Lori" Salata, 79, of Lincolnshire, IL, formerly of Gurnee, IL, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. She was born on February 6, 1940 to the late Robert and Catherine (nee Wrona) Therry in Waukegan, IL. On April 15, 1961 she married the late John L. Salata Jr. at Holy Rosary Church in North Chicago, IL. Loretta and John founded the Gurnee Funeral Home in 1971. They also operated Salata Funeral Chapel, Nemanich Funeral Home, and Salata Ambulance. She graduated from North Chicago HS in 1957 and St. Therese School of Nursing in 1960. She practiced as a nurse at several hospitals and North Chicago public schools. She was a former parishioner of St. Dismas Church in Waukegan. She enjoyed spending time with her loving family and dear friends. She followed Chicago sports teams and enjoyed playing cards. She is survived by 4 children, Christine (William) Laheta, Bonnie (Paul McFayden) Copp, John L. Salata III, and Catherine (Timothy) Hill; 9 grandchildren, Lauren, Jennifer, and Jacqueline Laheta; Colin, Alexandra, Brendan, and Edith Copp; Frank and Patricia Jane Hill; great-granddaughter, Tegan Rose; brother, Robert (Roberta) Therry; sister, Christine (Manny) Gonzalez; and many nieces, nephews, loving cousins and relatives. In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, James Therry and sister, Rita Robinson. Visitation will be on Monday, September 30th. There will be 2 visitation periods, 11AM-1PM and 5PM-8PM, at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee, IL 60031. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10AM on Tuesday, October 1st, a brief visitation prior to Mass begins at 9AM at St. Dismas Church, 2600 Sunset Ave., Waukegan, IL 60085. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Loretta's honor to Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60654 or www.catholiccharities.net/donate.
