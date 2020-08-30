1/
LORI BAUMGARTNER
1936 - 2020
GRAYSLAKE - Lori Baumgartner, age 84, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at Condell Hospital in Libertyville. She was born May 23, 1936 in Oak Park to Edward and Lorraine Boss. For 20 years, Lori taught school in Grayslake elementary schools. She was a member of the Grayslake Historical Society. Lori is survived by her husband of 64 years, John, whom she married on August 17, 1957 in Forest Park; her children, William of San Diego, CA, Thomas (Martha) of Plainfield, Joan (Joseph) Koenig of Oak Park, and David (Madeline) of Ingleside; her grandchildren, Colin, Andrew, Nicholas, Kelly (Ryan), Peter, and Andrew; 1 great-grandchild; and her brother, Edward Boss of Chicago. Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lori's name to the Grayslake Historical Society. For further information, please call 847-223-8122 or visit www.strangfuneral.org.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
