Daily Herald Obituaries
LORI GRIMES


1953 - 2020
ELGIN - Lori Grimes, 66, of Elgin, passed away on February 22, 2020. She was born on March 1, 1953 in Elgin to Raymond and Dorothy Oldfield. Lori is survived by her children, Rachael (Carlos) Grimes, Morgan (Paul) Kolecke; grandchildren, Wyatt, Wyn, Kadence, Coen; sisters, Joan (Lacey) Junod and Rae Ann (Lacey) Cecrle. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Brian Oldfield. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10AM at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4-8PM and again on Friday from 9AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Arrangements by Laird Funeral Home. For information, please call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 25, 2020
