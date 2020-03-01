Daily Herald Obituaries
LORI RENEE LAMBRIGHT

BLOOMINGDALE - Lori Renee Lambright (nee Pugliese), 56. Beloved mother of Justin. Loving grandmother of Rosie. Dearest daughter of Marcia and the late Eugene Pugliese. Fond sister of Penny and Michael Pugliese. Best friend of Daniel Chernesky. Loving aunt of McKall, Taylor, Brady and Payton Pugliese. Visitation Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 2-8 PM, Funeral Service 6 PM at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St. (2 Mi. W. of Rt. 83, 2 Mi. E. of Rt. 53), Addison. Interment private. For info, www.HumesFH.com or 630-628-8808.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2020
