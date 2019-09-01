Daily Herald Obituaries
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Shalom Memorial Park
1700 Rand Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL
Lorna Sherry, nee Siegel, age 91, beloved wife of the late Leonard Sherry and the late Max Weber; stepmother of Thomas and John (Paula) Sterling, Lewis Weber, Suzanne and Barbara Sherry, and the late Paula Zo, and the late David Rudi Sherry; cousin of Alan (the late Marjorie) Sobel. Graveside service Friday, Sept. 6, 11 A.M. Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 Rand Rd., Arlington Heights. Remembrances may be made to Cong. Etz Chaim, 1710 S. Highland Ave., Lombard, 60148. Info, Chesed v'Emet Funeral Home, Rudy Lerner, Funeral Director, 847-577-0856, www.chesedvemet.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 1, 2019
