LORRAINE B. BERNSON
Lorraine B. Bernson, formerly of Bensenville, IL. Born November 7, 1923, went peacefully to the Lord on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Donald C. Bernson; loving parents, Harry and Elizabeth (nee Cunningham); sisters, Mary and Charles Dupee, Lois and Jack Madden, Margaret and Thomas LaCerra and Beatrice Loescher; and brother, Harry Edward Cunningham. Lorraine is survived by her children, Ronald (the late Marge) Bernson, Beth (Roger) Meyer and Gerald (Marilyn) Bernson; sisters, Betty (Robert "Ozzie") Koujourian and Donna (Lino) Baggio; brother, James (Marilyn) Cunningham; and brother-in-law, George Loescher; 11 grandchildren, 14 great- grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Lorraine was a seamstress for over 70 years and actively involved in her church, St. Alexis, in Bensenville. Visitation will be held, Tuesday October 20, 2020 from 10AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM at St. Alexis Catholic Church, 400 W Wood Street, Bensenville IL. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Alexian Brothers Hospice Facility, 901 Martha Street, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 or to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. For funeral information, please call JGeils Funeral Services at 630-247-6623 or visit jgeilsfuneralservices.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
