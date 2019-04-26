|
|
Lorraine B. Muench (nee Bielecki), age 84, of Naples, FL, formerly of Frankfort & Wheaton, IL passed away on April 20, 2019. Lorraine was born in Harvey, IL as the 1st child of Rose & Frank Bielecki. She graduated from Thornton H.S. in '52. She married James P Muench (Steger) in 1952 and raised 4 children-Randall, Pamela, Karol and Scott. She is survived by 10 grandchildren. Lorraine was an Exec Asst at Standard Oil from '53-'60 to help put James through Loyola Univ, then raised the family. From '86-'96, Lorraine was a successful real estate agent in the South Suburbs. In '98, she and her mother Rose retired to Naples, FL. She loved spending time with her giant south side family (Bielecki and Klimala), cooking a great meal and playing pinochle. Lorraine is preceded in death by husband James (1981), mother Rose (2002), father Frank (1970), brother Robert (2006) and brother Richard (2013). Visitation is Saturday, April 27 at Thornridge Funeral Home at 14318 S. LaGrange Road, Orland Park, IL from 9-10:30 am. Service from 10:30-11 am. Interment Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Frankfort, IL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 26, 2019