McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-2626
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
121 E Maple Ave
Libertyville, IL
View Map
LORRAINE CECILIA LINDGREN

LIBERTYVILLE - Lorraine Cecilia Lindgren, 92, passed away Jan. 4, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center. Lorraine was a member of St. Joseph Parish, Libertyville. Early on, she had worked at Illinois Gear and Thybony Interiors. While at Spring Meadows she was a member of their board and volunteered in Memory Care unit reading to others. She also loved her card and domino games. She was the loving mother of Janine (Clayton) Bolke and Greg Lindgren; the proud grandmother of Gregory Walters and Lexi Bolke; stepgrandmother of Kyle (Hillary), Amber, and Bailey Bolke; dear great-grandmother of Ava Weddel and Quinn Bolke; loving sister of Frank (Annette) Koziol and Dolores (Frank) Rutkawski; and the beloved aunt and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. Lorraine was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Richard. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10th at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 E. Maple Ave., Libertyville. Interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery, Niles. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday Jan. 9th at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Pl. (Rt.176, 1 block east of Rt. 21), Libertyville. If desired, memorial donations made to Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle St., Chicago, IL 60654-9965 would be greatly appreciated. Funeral info, 847-362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
