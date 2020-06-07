Due to COVID-19 and church limitations, a Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life for Lorraine Claire Wolowicz (nee Molitor), age 87, will be held at a later date. She passed away on May 28, 2020. She was married to her beloved husband the late Joseph J. Wolowicz for 64 years. Her life was all about family, and she was blessed with a large one; husband the late Joseph, her loving children, Frank (Nancy) Wolowicz, Pam (Bill) Geen, Larry (Cathy) Wolowicz, Jerry (Pam) Wolowicz and Ken (Gina) Wolowicz, 14 very special grandchildren; Leanna (Chris) Rocks, Vicky (Ryan) Maher, Kim, Julie (Darnell) Holloway, Joe (Jackie) Geen, Elizabeth (Joe) Arttus, Laura (Jeret) Crook, Sarah (Jordan) Hollier, Dan (Lisa) Wolowicz, David (Megan) Wolowicz, Jackie (Troy) Olver, Kendall (Reed) Kaiser, Jonathan, and Anna, 22 loving great-grandchildren; Patrick, Lauren, Megan, A.J., Abby, Jasmine, D.J., Morrison, Johnnie, Leo, Norah, Caroline, Henry, Patrick, Mary Claire, Peter, Tommy, Annie, Andrew, Halley, Jasper and Theo. Nothing made Lorraine happier than spending time with her family and celebrating both life's large and small moments, and there was nothing she wouldn't do for any of them. Lorraine was born in Chicago to the late Frank and Claire Molitor (nee Detloff). She was also preceded in death by her sister and best friend Geri (Dino) Moretti and her brother Ken (Fran) Molitor. Marriage to Joseph introduced Lorraine to the Wolowicz family, who welcomed her warmly, her late father and mother-in-law, Joe and Florence, sister-in-law Dolores and the late (Stan) Kijek, her late brother-in-law Rich (Arlene) Wolowicz, and her late sister-in-law Lorraine (Babe) and (Skip) Broderdorf. She grew up on the northwest side of Chicago in close proximity to numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and she enjoyed a very close relationship with her cousins throughout the years. It was at the old Skil Saw facility on Elston Avenue that Lorraine met the love of her life, Joe Wolowicz. The story goes that Joe had to be given a nudge by his boss to ask the pretty young lady in the key punch department for a date. He wisely followed the boss's advice, and the rest is history. Joe and Lorraine started dating in 1950, were married in 1951, and had three children Frank, Pam and Larry, between 1952 and 1954. They moved from Chicago to Des Plaines in 1959 where Lorraine gave birth to two more children, Jerry and Kenny. After moving to Des Plaines, the couple joined St. Stephen Parish, where Lorraine was an active member of the Women's Club, a scout leader, and an avid supporter of her children's athletic endeavors. In her later years, family remained the focal point of her life and nothing put a smile on her face like a visit or a call. She loved holding and snuggling all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family asks that if you choose to make a memorial contribution, please send it to Catholic Charities, 835 North Rush Street, Chicago, IL 60690. Arrangements by Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich. For info, 847-540-8871 or www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.