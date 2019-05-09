GRAYSLAKE - Visitation for Lorraine D. Amato (nee Bonvini) 88, formerly of Mundelein is from 4-8 PM Friday May 10, 2019 at St. Gilbert's Catholic Church 231 East Belvidere Rd. (RT. 120) Grayslake, IL and from 9-10 AM Saturday prior to mass. Funeral mass is 10 AM. Interment will follow in Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. She was born December 18, 1930 in Chicago and passed away peacefully Monday May 6, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Lorraine worked and volunteered at Marytown in Libertyville and St. Mary of the Lake Seminary in Mundelein for several years. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her passion was her family. She is survived by her children Lawrence (Anna) Amato MD., Kathleen (Robert) Hubbard, Nancy (Matthew) Roberts, Robert Amato, Christopher (Ivette) Amato, Cynthia (Frank) Swindell, 23 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence, her son James, her granddaughter Sarah and her brothers Alfred and Leo Bonvini. In lieu of flowers memorials to at . For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary