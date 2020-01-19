|
|
Lorraine E. Tegtmeier, 94, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away peacefully, January 13, 2020 in Stuart, FL. She is preceded in death by parents, Richard and Minnie Pomplun; 3 brothers, Raymond, Richard and LeRoy; one sister, Marie; and former spouse Louis E. Tegtmeier. Lorraine is survived by five children, Darleen, Diane, Thomas (Linda), Terry (Barbara) and Todd (Dee); and grandchildren, Sherrie (Brian), Leigha, Brian (Miranda), Thomas, Julie and Darcy; and great-grandchildren Tommy, Holley, Thomas, Graham, Alyonna, Braxton and Brayden. She was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Future interment of cremated remains at St. Michael of the Archangel Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum in Palatine, IL. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 19, 2020