Lorraine F. Raisanen (nee Klein) passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Carl; beloved mother of Michael (Elaine) Raisanen, Karen (Chris Klimek) Raisanen, and Thomas (Jennifer) Raisanen; loving grandmother of Cynthia (James) Domine, Elizabeth (Eugene) Kramer, Carol (Kevin Vesper) Raisanen, Vanessa (Brian) Kornau, Ben Raisanen, and Emma Raisanen; proud great-grandmother of Michael Domine, Corey Kramer, Lilly Kornau, and Dixie Kornau. Visitation will be held Wednesday, from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Thursday, 11:00 a.m. service at Cooney Funeral Home. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. For information, please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 4, 2020