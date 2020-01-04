Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Cooney Funeral Home
625 Busse Hwy.
Park Ridge, IL
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Home
625 Busse Hwy.
Park Ridge, IL
More Obituaries for LORRAINE RAISANEN
LORRAINE F. RAISANEN

LORRAINE F. RAISANEN Obituary
Lorraine F. Raisanen (nee Klein) passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Carl; beloved mother of Michael (Elaine) Raisanen, Karen (Chris Klimek) Raisanen, and Thomas (Jennifer) Raisanen; loving grandmother of Cynthia (James) Domine, Elizabeth (Eugene) Kramer, Carol (Kevin Vesper) Raisanen, Vanessa (Brian) Kornau, Ben Raisanen, and Emma Raisanen; proud great-grandmother of Michael Domine, Corey Kramer, Lilly Kornau, and Dixie Kornau. Visitation will be held Wednesday, from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Thursday, 11:00 a.m. service at Cooney Funeral Home. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. For information, please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
