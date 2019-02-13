Lorraine Groble Jurgensen, 88, of the Holmstad Retirement Community in Batavia, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 in Michealsen Health Care Center. Lorraine was born on March 22, 1930 in Chicago, IL. The daughter of Edward and Valerie (nee Schwedler) Groble. She was united in marriage to Gary Jurgensen August 16, 1952 in Chicago, IL. She attended Austin High School, Chicago and Carroll College, Waukesha, WI. She later received her Master's Degree from DePaul University Chicago. Lorraine was Y-Teen Director for the Racine, WI YWCA before teaching in Lombard, IL- District 44. She then taught in Elgin District U46 at Wayne School and, 28 years at Bartlett Elementary School and retired in 1991. Lorraine is preceded in death by her husband Gary, her parents, a brother Kenneth Groble, her mother-in-law Freda Jurgensen, and Freda's sister and brother-in-law Mary and Robert Nugent. She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Geneva. A private memorial is planned. Memorial contributions may be given to the United Methodist Church of Geneva Music Program, 211 Hamilton Street, Geneva, IL 60134. For additional information, contact Moss Family Funeral Home, 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary