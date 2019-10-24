|
|
Lorraine I. Kantor, beloved wife of the late Albert J; loving mother of Gail (Anthony) Quick; cherished grandmother of Michelle (Greg) Ziegler and Jeffrey Quick; dear sister of the late Walter (the late Barbara) Paganelli; devoted daughter of the late Guido and Nettie Paganelli. Visitation Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, 4-8 PM at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Prayers Saturday, 9:45 AM to St. Thomas Becket Church for 10:30 AM mass. Interment Maryhill. Lorraine was a member of the St. Thomas Becket Women's Guild, the church choir and a sacristan. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , or masses appreciated. Arrangements by Matz Funeral Home, Mt. Prospect, 847-394-2336.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 24, 2019