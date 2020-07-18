Lorraine J. Dahm, of Ashton, IL, loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away on July 12, 2020, with family by her side. Born in Chicago, IL on June 3, 1933, she was the daughter of Peter and Sophie (Richlinski) Altmann. She graduated from Ela Vernon High School, Lake Zurich, IL in 1951. On June 12, 1954 she married the love of her life, Harold Dahm. Lorraine and Harold began their family having four children and living in Long Grove, IL where Harold farmed. The family relocated to Ashton, IL in 1971 and Lorraine loved living on the farm. Lorraine cherished her family and having them gathered around the table for family dinners gave her happiness. Lorraine shined her beautiful smile on all she met and had a loving manner and generous heart. Lorraine is preceded in death by loving husband, Harold; her parents; mother- and father-in-law, Lawrence and Lillian Dahm; brother, Paul Altmann; sister, Marilyn Basely, brothers-in law, Neil Basely, Tom Kalb, Ronald Spooner, Richard Staples, David (Dick) Weiland, Charles Wesner; sister-in-law, Arlene Wesner. Lorraine is survived by her children, daughters, Joan (Stuart) Edgerton of Fairbanks, AK, Bridgit (Glen) Hart of Ashton, IL, Amy (Michael) Simon of Rochelle, IL; son, Jonathan (Jon) (Pam) Dahm of Oregon, IL; brother, Peter Altmann; sisters, Elaine Staples, Suzanne Spooner, Monica Kalb; sisters-in-law, Karen Altmann, Mary Lou Altmann, Norma Weiland; grandchildren, Mia (Frank) Munroe, Ana (Jamie) Jozefowicz, Adam Dahm, Laura (Trevor) Kittleson, Josef (Megan) Hart, Aimee (Landan) Nielsen; great-grandsons, Dakota and Brooks Kittleson; two great-grandchildren due in August and October 2020. The private funeral mass for immediate family will be held at St. Patrick Church, Amboy, IL with Fr. Joseph Naill officiating. Visit www.beveragelyonsfamilyfh.com
for online condolences. Memorials: FHN Hospice of Freeport, IL or Serenity House & Hospice of Oregon, IL.