1/1
LORRAINE J. DAHM
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LORRAINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorraine J. Dahm, of Ashton, IL, loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away on July 12, 2020, with family by her side. Born in Chicago, IL on June 3, 1933, she was the daughter of Peter and Sophie (Richlinski) Altmann. She graduated from Ela Vernon High School, Lake Zurich, IL in 1951. On June 12, 1954 she married the love of her life, Harold Dahm. Lorraine and Harold began their family having four children and living in Long Grove, IL where Harold farmed. The family relocated to Ashton, IL in 1971 and Lorraine loved living on the farm. Lorraine cherished her family and having them gathered around the table for family dinners gave her happiness. Lorraine shined her beautiful smile on all she met and had a loving manner and generous heart. Lorraine is preceded in death by loving husband, Harold; her parents; mother- and father-in-law, Lawrence and Lillian Dahm; brother, Paul Altmann; sister, Marilyn Basely, brothers-in law, Neil Basely, Tom Kalb, Ronald Spooner, Richard Staples, David (Dick) Weiland, Charles Wesner; sister-in-law, Arlene Wesner. Lorraine is survived by her children, daughters, Joan (Stuart) Edgerton of Fairbanks, AK, Bridgit (Glen) Hart of Ashton, IL, Amy (Michael) Simon of Rochelle, IL; son, Jonathan (Jon) (Pam) Dahm of Oregon, IL; brother, Peter Altmann; sisters, Elaine Staples, Suzanne Spooner, Monica Kalb; sisters-in-law, Karen Altmann, Mary Lou Altmann, Norma Weiland; grandchildren, Mia (Frank) Munroe, Ana (Jamie) Jozefowicz, Adam Dahm, Laura (Trevor) Kittleson, Josef (Megan) Hart, Aimee (Landan) Nielsen; great-grandsons, Dakota and Brooks Kittleson; two great-grandchildren due in August and October 2020. The private funeral mass for immediate family will be held at St. Patrick Church, Amboy, IL with Fr. Joseph Naill officiating. Visit www.beveragelyonsfamilyfh.com for online condolences. Memorials: FHN Hospice of Freeport, IL or Serenity House & Hospice of Oregon, IL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beverage - Lyons Family Funeral Homes - Ashton
601 Richardson Ave
Ashton, IL 61006
(815) 453-2441
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved