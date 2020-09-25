1/
LORRAINE J. HEINE
1938 - 2020
PALATINE - Visitation for Lorraine J. Heine, 81, will be from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 200 N. Plum Grove Road, Palatine. Interment will follow at Randhill Park Cemetery, Arlington Heights. Lorraine was born on November 3, 1938 to Henry and Lillian Schwantz. She passed away at home on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Lorraine, having been born in Palatine, was also a lifelong resident. Professionally, she worked at Illinois Bell prior to marriage. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. Lorraine devoted a lot of time to volunteering at Immanuel Lutheran Church and school. She was an animal lover and had numerous pets over the years. She is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Ralph Heine; loving mother of Robert (Debora) Heine and Susan Driggers; dear grandmother of Bradley Heine, Ashley (Ryan) Perez, Jeremy Driggers, Matthew Driggers, and Kayley Driggers. Additionally, she is survived by her sisters-in-law, Marian (Warren) Nesler, Elaine Pearson, Sandra (Gary) Schwarz, and Diane (Rick) Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Palatine. Arrangements made by Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine, 847-358-7411 or AhlgrimFFS.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
SEP
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
(847) 358-7411
