Lorraine Kautz, 100, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2019. She was born in Chicago, IL to Edward and Mary Boddy. Lorraine enjoyed painting, shelling and sewing. She was an avid quilter and one of the founding members of the McHenry County Quilt Club. Lorraine will be deeply missed by her loving daughters, Diane and Nancy; grandchildren, Robin (Don), Dawn (Jim), Laurel (Victor), RJ (Marina), Neil (Maggie), Jeff (Andrea), Jennifer (Roy), Julie (James); great-grandchildren, Sarah, Cassie, Michael, Carly, Cameron, Lily, Ethan, Charlie, Miller, Charlie, Elliot and Geneva. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents and brothers, Chuck, Eddy and Billy. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 7, 2019