MUNDELEIN - Lorraine (Bobby) Krebs, 96 years young, passed peacefully on February 1 at Advocate Condell Medical Center surrounded by her family. Lorraine was born to Leo and Pauline Corteen on June 7,1923 in Chicago. She married Fred J Krebs in 1941 and later moved to the small village of Mundelein in 1950 where she remained for 70 years. Bobby was proceeded in death by her husband of 64 years Fred J Krebs and her son Fred P Krebs. She is survived by her children Tim Krebs, Christine (Ed) Bresley, Kathy Kipp, Greg (Linda) Krebs, Maureen (Bruce) Hamilton, Steven (Janel) Krebs, daughter in law Diane Krebs and sister in law Mary Syverson. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren who all adored their GG. She was Ma Krebs to scores of her children's friends. Bobby's passion was traveling, trips to Europe, Canada, Hawaii, and especially California. A long-time antique shopper, she spent countless Thursdays finding every shop within a 150-mile radius. She also enjoyed countless biannual to trips to Shipshewana. She was a loyal friend, and avid White Sox fan, and spent decades playing Pinochle with her Prairie Ave gang. A Celebration of Life is planned. Funeral Services are private.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 3, 2020