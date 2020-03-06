Daily Herald Obituaries
LORRAINE FLENTGE
LORRAINE L. FLENTGE

LORRAINE L. FLENTGE Obituary
SCHAUMBURG - Lorraine L. Flentge, age 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Dear sister of the late Marvin R. (Barbara) Flentge. Loving aunt to Patrice, Kenneth, James (Michelle), John (Andrea) Flentge and Janet (Verne) Sisson and the late Steven Flentge. Great aunt and great-great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Lorraine was born in Roselle November 21, 1933 to the late Arthur and Minnie Flentge. She enjoyed crafting, cooking, traveling and gardening. Unocal 76 employee for 30 years and a lifelong member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Schaumburg. Visitation at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 202 East Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg, IL 60194 on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM. Interment St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Schaumburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to St. Peter Lutheran Church. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 6, 2020
