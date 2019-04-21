ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Lorraine L. Haske, nee Kallenbach, age 97. Beloved wife of the late Jerry. Loving mother of John (Maria), David (Carol), Linda (George) Ryan and Mike (Marilyn) Haske. Dear grandmother of Jeffrey, Brian, Lisa, Steven, Gina, Cindy and Erin. Cherished great-grandmother of Lena, Dan, Stella, Graham, Juliana and Gabriella. Loving sister of Lillian (late Ches) Yactor and Dolores (George) Hathaway. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Lorraine loved all her family, friends and communities where she lived. She was dedicated to helping people. She cared for many patients as a nursing assistant and unit receptionist at Resurrection Medical Center, Chicago, where she retired in 1980. She and Jerry moved to Flippin, Arkansas where they spent twenty-years in retirement, enjoying Bull Shoals Lake. She served as a hospice volunteer there, as well as a Eucharistic minister for St. Andrews Church in Yellville, Arkansas. She moved back to Illinois in 2000, and lived the last 10 years at Alexian Village, Elk Grove. She and her family are so grateful for the loving care she received from the staff there, as well as the care of Seasons Hospice. Visitation Tuesday from 3 to 8 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral prayers Tuesday 9:15 AM at the funeral home to St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1005 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg, Mass 10 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to Alzheimer's Disease Association, 919 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary