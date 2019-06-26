BATAVIA - Lorraine M. Baxter, 94, passed away Sunday June 9th. She is survived by her son Jim (Pam) of Cape Coral, FL, her daughter Judy (Paul) of Springhill, TN, and son Jeff (April) of Chicago, IL. She is also survived by grandson Jim (Krystal) of Anoka, MN, and granddaughter Katie (Monica) of Duluth, MN, along with five great-grandchildren, two nieces, one nephew and numerous friends. Most recently, Lorraine worked at Richardson Electronics in LaFox. Prior to that, she was employed at Metropolitan Life in Aurora in addition to being a homemaker for several years. She also volunteered for several local charities. She was a member of the Misty River Music Makers, the Fox Valley Presbyterian church in Geneva and other philanthropic social groups. A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held on August 17th at 10:00 a.m. at the Fox Valley Presbyterian Church in Geneva. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Batavia RSVP (Senior Services) or the Fox Valley Presbyterian Church music programs. For additional information, contact Moss Family Funeral Homes, 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary