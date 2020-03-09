Daily Herald Obituaries
Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 469-0032
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
LORRAINE M. HENGLE

LORRAINE M. HENGLE Obituary
Lorraine M. Hengle, age 92, of Glen Ellyn. Loving mother of Martin, Susan Denmark, Gail (Joe) Fill and Daniel (Kelly). Proud grandmother & great grandmother of many. Beloved sister of eight and dear aunt of many nieces & nephews. She survived by her brother Edward (Virginia) Maggio. Visitation is Wednesday, March 11th from 4-8 PM at Leonard Memorial Funeral Home (www.leonardmemorialhome.com or 630-469-0032), 565 Duane St., Glen Ellyn, IL. 60137. Funeral service, Thursday, 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Lorraine was a trooper in life who had a strong, feisty but very loving heart. She was very proud of her children, grandchildren and her great-grand children. She loved going to the casino and playing the slots and camping with her daughter Susan. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the , https://donate3.cancer.org/
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 9, 2020
