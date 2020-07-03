Lorraine M. Peterson (nee Pflanz), age 83, passed away peacefully on June 25th 2020. Lorraine, fondly known as Nani, was born in Watervliet, MI on August 4th 1936. She enjoyed painting, gardening, photography, and being with family and friends. She proudly worked at JFK Healthworld in Barrington, IL. Lorraine is survived by her son, Jeff Peterson with granddaughter, Kara Peterson and her daughter, Jodi Kaufman (married to Michael) with grandchildren, Alissa Harris (married to Phil) with great-grandchild, Jayla Harris and grandson, Tony Bleecker. She has joined her beloved husband, Donald S. Peterson in heaven. Services for Lorraine have been held privately with her family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kindred Hospice in Arlington Heights, IL. In preparing for her death, Lorraine said she she would like to be remembered as: "I am getting taller ... in spite of the fact no one ever told me that."







